Berklee in Santo Domingo 2026 concludes with 43 scholarships awarded

Santo Domingo.- The Berklee International Academic Program in Santo Domingo 2026 concluded on Saturday with a concert by participating students at the Carlos Piantini Hall of the Eduardo Brito National Theater, marking the end of an intensive week of musical training. The performance highlighted the artistic progress achieved by nearly 200 selected students from across the country who took part in the program.

Following the concert, a formal closing ceremony was held, during which 43 students—including 30 from the National Conservatory of Music—were awarded scholarships to pursue studies at Berklee College of Music. Among them, Ángel Sánchez Volquez received the prestigious Michel Camilo Scholarship. The event was attended by senior cultural and academic authorities, including Culture Minister Roberto Ángel Salcedo and Berklee executives.

The program, held from January 5 to 10, was organized by the Ministry of Culture in coordination with the General Directorate of Fine Arts, the National Conservatory of Music, and Berklee College of Music, with support from public and private institutions. Its conclusion reaffirmed Berklee in Santo Domingo as a key platform for developing young Dominican musical talent and strengthening ties with one of the world’s leading music education institutions.