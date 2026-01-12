DGM opens recruitment for immigration enforcement agents in northern region
Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Migration (DGM) announced the recruitment and evaluation of young Dominicans interested in joining the institution as immigration enforcement agents, as part of efforts to strengthen immigration control, management, and security in the country’s northern region.
The call is open to Dominican nationals between 18 and 30 years old who have completed at least high school and meet the physical, medical, and documentation requirements established by the DGM. According to the institution, this recruitment process is exclusively for men.
Applicants must appear in person for the evaluation process at the Santiago Governor’s Office, on Wednesday, January 14, starting at 8:30 a.m., as announced in an official press release.