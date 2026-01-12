Dominican manufacturing activity declines in December, AIRD reports

Santo Domingo.- The Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD) reported that manufacturing activity contracted in December 2025, as the Monthly Index of Manufacturing Activity (IMAM) fell 10.3 points to 49.1, dropping below the 50-point threshold that marks expansion. The result represents a sharp decline from the 59.4 points recorded in November, signaling reduced industrial activity.

According to AIRD, the contraction was mainly driven by declines in sales and production, the two variables with the strongest impact on the index. The organization explained that the IMAM, adapted from the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), provides a monthly snapshot of manufacturing performance, where readings above 50 indicate growth and those below reflect contraction.

In December, four of the five components of the index showed declines. Sales and production volumes fell sharply, while employment and raw materials inventories also weakened. Only supplier delivery times showed improvement. AIRD noted that the results reflect lower manufacturing momentum at the end of the year.