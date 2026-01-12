Dominican Navy assists catamaran with two crew members off La Romana

La Romana.- The Dominican Republic Navy provided maritime assistance to a catamaran that encountered technical difficulties while navigating about 80 nautical miles south of La Romana. After receiving the distress alert, naval units were immediately deployed and successfully located the vessel at specific coordinates in the Caribbean Sea, following established emergency protocols.

The internationally flagged catamaran, registration LYZ, had departed from Río Salado, La Romana, en route to Aruba and was carrying two crew members, one French and one American. The 78-foot vessel, orange and gray in color, suffered mechanical failures affecting one of its engines and its propulsion system.

The Navy reported that the situation is being monitored in line with maritime safety procedures and emphasized the importance of maintaining proper communication with maritime authorities to prevent incidents and ensure effective response during emergencies at sea.