FBI and US Embassy join search for missing Brianna Genao

Santo Domingo.- Interior and Police Minister Faride Raful reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Office of the U.S. Embassy have joined the search for three-year-old Brianna Genao, who has been missing for 12 days. Both agencies are supporting the investigation with specialized canine units, already in the country and available to assist the National Police in ongoing search operations.

Raful described the case as deeply regrettable and assured that authorities are exhausting all investigative leads in coordination with the Public Prosecutor’s Office. She emphasized that efforts will continue until the girl is located.

The minister also announced that National Police spokesperson Colonel Diego Pesqueira will provide daily updates to keep the public informed about the progress of the case. Additionally, Raful confirmed she will travel to Puerto Plata this Tuesday to personally oversee search efforts and inter-agency coordination, while urging caution and respect for the investigative process as authorities await official findings.