Frente Amplio and Alianza País condemn US actions against Venezuela at Plaza Bolívar event

Santo Domingo.- The political organizations Frente Amplio and Alianza País held an event on Sunday at Plaza Bolívar to strongly condemn what they described as a violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by the United States on January 3. They labeled the action a serious breach of international law and the United Nations Charter. The gathering included artistic performances, a floral tribute at the monument to Simón Bolívar, the reading of a joint manifesto by María Teresa Cabrera, and closing remarks by Dr. Guillermo Moreno.

In their statement, both organizations stressed that international law—developed after the two world wars—represents a fundamental achievement for peaceful coexistence among sovereign states and a necessary limit on the use of force by powerful nations. They denounced the alleged kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and National Deputy Cilia Flores as an act of war, demanding their immediate release and warning that such actions pose a serious threat to regional and global peace.

The groups argued that the real motive behind the aggression against Venezuela is the control of its natural resources, which they said reflects a return to colonial practices. They reaffirmed that Latin America and the Caribbean are not the “backyard” of any power and recalled the Dominican Republic’s own history with U.S. military interventions in 1916 and 1965. The manifesto concluded by calling for the preservation of the region as a zone of peace and urging the Dominican State to uphold the constitutional principle of non-intervention in its foreign policy.