National District collects over 4 million bottles in sixth “Plastics for Toys” event

Santo Domingo.- The Mayor’s Office of the National District collected 4,023,865 plastic bottles during the sixth edition of “Plastics for Toys,” held on Sunday at the Municipal Palace under strict order and security. With this amount, the initiative now exceeds 37 million bottles collected, including previous editions of Plastics for Toys and Plastics for Schoolchildren, consolidating it as the country’s largest environmental awareness activity.

Mayor Carolina Mejía highlighted the social and environmental impact of the program, emphasizing the joy it brings to children while promoting recycling. She praised the dedication of all collaborators and expressed special gratitude to private-sector partners whose support has made the initiative possible year after year.

During the event, the Mayor’s Office recognized Propagas, Banco Popular, Banreservas, Café Santo Domingo, and Banco BHD for their continued commitment as allies of the city. More than 350 security and emergency personnel were deployed to ensure the safety and well-being of participants, with support from multiple public and private institutions. The sixth edition was made possible through the collaboration of numerous companies and organizations, reinforcing the joint effort between the public and private sectors to promote environmental education and social responsibility.