Peces de Ciudad opens in Gazcue: a culinary bridge between Peru and Spain

Santo Domingo.- The historic neighborhood of Gazcue welcomes a new gastronomic destination with the arrival of Peces de Ciudad. Located at the corner of Cervantes and Josefa Perdomo, this gastrobar emerges as a space designed for the organic encounter of fine food, culture, and conversation. The project, led by owners Ángel Luis Peña and Rebeca Martínez, seeks to offer a relaxed refuge within the city’s traditional heart.

The menu is the result of a collaboration between two chefs who bring technical precision to their respective traditions. Rafael Mejía leads the Spanish culinary line, while Walter Núñez specializes in the flavors of Peru. Their joint effort results in a menu where classic tapas coexist with iconic Peruvian dishes, paired with a selection of wines, cocktails, and craft beers.

This establishment officially started operations on December 26, 2025, focusing on an atmosphere that encourages guests to linger. The soundtrack of the house —featuring singer-songwriters, trova, and rock en español— sets the tone for casual lunches or evening gatherings. To reinforce its role as a cultural hub, the venue also hosts live music performances on specific dates.

Peces de Ciudad welcomes visitors Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (with the kitchen closing at 10:00 p.m.) and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (kitchen until 5:00 p.m.). This schedule allows for a versatile experience, catering to both the midday professional crowd and those seeking a quiet dinner.

To learn more about their offerings and news, the public can follow them on Instagram at @pecesdeciudadrd.