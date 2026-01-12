Public Ministry creates canine unit to search for missing persons and recover bodies

Santo Domingo.- The Superior Council of the Public Ministry approved the creation of a specialized Canine Unit aimed at strengthening investigations related to the search for missing persons and the recovery of bodies. The unit will operate under the National Institute of Forensic Pathology (Inacif) and will support investigative processes when required, in coordination with other state agencies and in accordance with established protocols.

The decision was adopted during the Thirteenth Ordinary Session held on January 8, chaired by Attorney General Yeni Berenice Reynoso, along with senior officials of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The initiative seeks to enhance research capabilities and improve services provided to society.

According to a press release, the Public Ministry will receive international cooperation, particularly for the training of personnel assigned to the unit. Authorities also confirmed the development of a specific protocol to ensure compliance with Law 248-12 on Animal Protection, guaranteeing proper care and welfare for the trained dogs.