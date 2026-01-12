Spanish Ambassador highlights FITUR as key platform for promoting Dominican tourism

Santo Domingo.- The Spanish ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Lorea Arribalzaga, underscored the importance of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR), to be held from January 21 to 25 at IFEMA in Madrid, as a strategic platform for promoting Dominican tourism worldwide. She noted that the event allows the country to showcase its progress, diversity, and growing competitiveness as an international destination, while also facilitating experience exchange and the creation of strategic alliances, with strong institutional backing from AECID and the Madrid City Council.

Arribalzaga also highlighted the excellent state of bilateral relations between Spain and the Dominican Republic, describing them as strong and cooperative, a bond that encourages joint initiatives and deeper tourism collaboration. She stressed Spain’s interest in expanding investment and cooperation ties, pointing to FITUR as a key meeting space to promote projects that generate economic and social development.

Among the destinations the Dominican Republic will promote at FITUR are Pedernales, Miches, and Punta Bergantín, with special emphasis on responsible and sustainable tourism initiatives, particularly in Cabo Rojo. The country confirmed its participation in FITUR 2026 with an official delegation led by Tourism Minister David Collado, who will present advances in strategic projects, announce new hotel brands, and hold meetings with tour operators, airlines, and investors to strengthen the Dominican Republic’s position in the European market and reaffirm its leadership in Caribbean and Latin American tourism.