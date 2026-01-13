Arajet becomes first Dominican airline in 30 years to join IATA

After three decades without Dominican airlines in the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Arajet announced that it has officially received its IATA membership certificate, marking a historic milestone for the country’s aviation sector.

The achievement places Dominican aviation back on the global airline map and reinforces Arajet’s commitment to the highest international standards in operational safety, efficiency, and service quality. The membership also strengthens the airline’s role as a regional connector through its hubs in Santo Domingo and Punta Cana, further positioning the Dominican Republic as a key player in global tourism.

Arajet’s founder and CEO, Víctor Pacheco Méndez, described the certification as a strategic step that validates the airline’s business model and enhances its value proposition for passengers. He noted that IATA membership will facilitate the expansion of interline agreements, streamline processes, and enable more reliable and affordable connections across the Americas.

IATA Regional Vice President for the Americas, Peter Cerda, highlighted that membership allows airlines to offer greater benefits to travelers by expanding connectivity and cooperation with other member airlines and industry partners. He also emphasized the importance of aviation to the Dominican Republic, where travel and tourism account for approximately 10.6% of the economy and generate nearly 550,000 jobs, calling for continued collaboration between the sector and the government to drive economic and social development.