Columbus Lighthouse Museum reopens after renovations

Santo Domingo.- The Columbus Lighthouse Museum (Faro a Colón) has officially reopened to the public after a one-month closure for renovations, aimed at improving safety, functionality, and visitor comfort. The announcement was made on Monday, highlighting that the upgrades strengthen the preservation of one of the Dominican Republic’s most important historical and tourist landmarks.

According to authorities, the renovation project was carried out with an investment of nearly RD$35 million, secured by President Luis Abinader and executed through the Ministry of Housing and Buildings (MIVED). The improvements are designed to enhance the visitor experience while safeguarding the monument’s cultural and historical value.

Governor Eliezer Nolasco encouraged residents and tourists to visit the Columbus Lighthouse and rediscover its significance as a symbol of national heritage and tourism in Santo Domingo Este. He also thanked Mayor Dío Astacio for his collaboration in maintenance efforts and institutional support, which contributed to the successful reopening of the museum.