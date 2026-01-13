Duartian Institute alerts to threats against nationality and sovereignty

Santo Domingo.- The president of the Duartian Institute, Dr. Wilson Gómez Ramírez, warned on Monday of alleged efforts by powerful sectors to overturn the effects of Constitutional Court ruling 168-13, which ordered the cleansing of the civil registry and the strict regulation of nationality criteria. He stressed that the ruling also clearly defines the status of foreigners in transit, a matter that falls within the sovereign authority of the Dominican State.

Gómez Ramírez made the statements during a meeting of the Institute’s board of directors at its headquarters in the Duarte Museum and House in the Colonial City, where the program of activities marking the 213th anniversary of the birth of national hero Juan Pablo Duarte y Díez was presented. The institution also criticized attempts to place the Dominican Republic under the jurisdiction of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, describing such efforts as an attack on national sovereignty and Dominican identity.

To support his position, the Duartian Institute president cited Duarte’s constitutional thought and historical writings, emphasizing his defense of popular sovereignty and national honor. He warned that any attempt to reverse the ruling would jeopardize Dominican nationality and territorial integrity, urging patriotic, social, political, and professional organizations to remain vigilant and united in defense of the national interest.

As part of the commemoration of Duarte’s birth on January 26, activities will begin at 8:00 a.m. with a flag-raising ceremony at the Duarte-Díez family home on Isabel la Católica Street, accompanied by the National Anthem performed by the Capital Fire Department band. Additional events organized by the Duartian Institute will take place both nationally and internationally, starting on January 18 with the “Cavalcade for the Homeland,” an equestrian parade departing from the Altar of the Homeland and touring the main streets of the Colonial City.