Indotel and Index launch digital literacy campaign for Dominican diaspora in New York

New York.- The Dominican Institute of Telecommunications (Indotel) and the Institute of Dominicans Abroad (Index) launched a digital literacy and financial education campaign during a meeting with members of the Dominican community and the press in New York, aimed at promoting the safe use of digital tools and responsible remittance transfers through digital channels.

The event, held at the Consulate General of the Dominican Republic in New York, forms part of the Dominican State’s efforts to strengthen digital inclusion and financial protection for the diaspora by providing reliable information, practical training, and tools to improve decision-making in digital environments.

Indotel’s board president, Guido Gómez Mazara, stressed that digital literacy is essential for citizens to navigate increasingly complex technological systems safely, noting that the initiative will deliver clear and accessible training to Dominicans living abroad.

Dominican Consul General in New York, Jesús “Chú” Vásquez Martínez, described the campaign as an important form of institutional support for the diaspora, highlighting that digital education strengthens ties between the State and its citizens abroad. The launch included the presentation of the first campaign materials, such as audiovisual capsules and informational content designed to guide Dominicans on secure digital practices and the use of formal remittance channels.