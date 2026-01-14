Abinader congratulates Chile’s president-elect José Antonio Kast

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader held a telephone conversation with Chile’s president-elect, José Antonio Kast, to congratulate him on his electoral victory and discuss bilateral relations between the two countries. The exchange highlighted the importance of maintaining strong diplomatic ties and regional cooperation.

In a message shared on social media, Abinader said both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening dialogue and cooperation between Chile and the Dominican Republic, with the goal of promoting joint initiatives that benefit their citizens.

The call took place amid Chile’s political transition following the recent presidential election and reflects the Dominican government’s interest in sustaining active diplomatic engagement and reinforcing bilateral relations within the region.