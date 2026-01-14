Dominican mangoes and avocados gain direct access to European market

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is taking a major step to boost agribusiness exports and foreign exchange earnings through a strategic alliance led by Minister of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs, Yayo Sanz Lovatón. The agreement, signed with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Italy’s renowned agribusiness trade fair MACFRUT, aims to position Dominican mangoes and avocados in one of Europe’s most important markets by establishing a permanent trade channel with Italy.

The pact seeks to attract foreign investment, promote technology transfer across the agricultural value chain, and connect Dominican producers directly with major international buyers. By leveraging the global reputation of Dominican fruit, the initiative aims to modernize agribusiness, improve competitiveness, and create sustainable jobs while increasing export revenues.

The agreement was signed by Minister Sanz Lovatón; Patricia Jiménez Beato, FAO coordinator for Public-Private Partnerships and Resource Mobilization in the Dominican Republic; and Enrico Turroni, vice president and head of Foreign Relations at MACFRUT. Minister Sanz Lovatón emphasized that the alliance aligns with the government’s economic strategy to turn agriculture into a key engine of employment and foreign currency generation through technical support, increased investment, and access to productive credit.

FAO representative Patricia Jiménez highlighted that the inclusion of MACFRUT will accelerate innovation, strengthen the link between agro-industry and gastronomy, and translate international opportunities into rural development and greater competitiveness. Meanwhile, Enrico Turroni reaffirmed MACFRUT’s commitment to the Dominican Republic, noting that the trade fair offers access not only to Italy but to the wider European market and beyond, and invited Dominican producers to participate in the April edition.

The signing ceremony was attended by Italian Vice-Ambassador Rodolfo Colaci; Dominican Ambassador to Italy Rafael Lantigua; and Ada Hernández, Dominican Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the FAO in Rome, underscoring the strong diplomatic and multilateral backing behind this agribusiness initiative.