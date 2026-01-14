Dominican Republic assumes Pro Tempore Presidency of COSEFIN

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic, through the Ministry of Finance and Economy (MHyE), has assumed the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Council of Ministers of Finance of Central America, Panama and the Dominican Republic (COSEFIN), a key regional body responsible for coordinating fiscal policy. The presidency was transferred from Panama’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, which held the role during the second half of 2025, and will remain under Dominican leadership until June.

Vice Minister of Fiscal Policy Camila Hernández highlighted that the Dominican Republic will use this role to promote stronger public financial management, better prioritization of public spending, increased tax revenue mobilization, and coordinated actions to mitigate common fiscal risks in the region, particularly those linked to natural disasters. She also emphasized the government’s commitment to advancing sustainable fiscal policies that support economic growth and regional stability.

The transfer of the presidency took place during COSEFIN’s 57th Ordinary Meeting, attended by finance authorities from member countries, including Panama’s Minister of Economy Felipe Chapman. During its term, the Dominican Republic will lead strategic initiatives such as the Regional Strategy for Disaster Risk Financial Management, the strengthening of the Central American Committee on Internal Taxes, and the implementation of the Smart Finance Community of Practice in collaboration with the World Bank, reinforcing its role within the Central American Integration System (SICA).