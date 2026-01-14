Energía 2000 receives first LNG shipment for Manzanillo Power Plant

Montecristí.- Energía 2000 announced the arrival of its first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Manzanillo port, marking a key step ahead of the start-up of the Manzanillo Power Land plant. The fuel will be used during the testing phase prior to the plant’s commissioning.

Once operational, the plant will add 440 megawatts to the national grid, representing about 12% of the Dominican Republic’s current electricity generation capacity and strengthening the stability of the national power system. The initial shipment, consisting of 50,000 cubic meters of LNG, was transferred to the Energo Feeze vessel, the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) stationed at the port since September.

The LNG cargo arrived aboard the LNGShips Empress at the Manzanillo Energy marine terminal, which was built to support the project. Energía 2000 explained that the delivery followed the successful completion of all required operational and safety reviews. The company highlighted that the project enhances national energy security, introduces the country’s first permanently operating FSRU, and promotes cleaner energy generation while driving economic development and job creation in Montecristi, particularly in Pepillo Salcedo.