FBI agent injured during search for Brianna Genao in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata.- Search efforts for Brianna Genao in Imbert, Puerto Plata province, were temporarily suspended after an FBI agent suffered an accident during the operation. The officer fell into a ravine while navigating the rugged terrain, prompting authorities to halt the search as a precaution.

The injured agent was taken to a local health center for medical attention, although officials have not released details about his condition. According to the news outlet De Último Minuto, the accident occurred due to the difficult access and complex geography of the search area.

Following the incident, authorities paused the operation to reorganize teams and assess safety conditions before resuming the search, given the challenging nature of the terrain.