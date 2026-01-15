AMCHAMDR welcomes U.S. House approval of HOPE/HELP extension for Haiti

Santo Domingo.- The American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (AMCHAMDR) welcomed the U.S. House of Representatives’ approval of a three-year extension of the HOPE/HELP tariff preference program for Haiti, which passed with strong bipartisan support by a 340–54 vote. The decision underscores the importance of the program for regional trade and economic stability.

AMCHAMDR highlighted that the extension provides continuity and certainty for the textile and apparel supply chain on the island, a sector that relies heavily on these trade preferences to remain competitive and sustain employment. The measure is also expected to support investment and economic development in Haiti, with positive spillover effects for regional stability and the Dominican Republic’s productive and commercial environment.

The organization noted that it is now awaiting review by the U.S. Senate and final enactment by the President. AMCHAMDR reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring the legislative process and working with public and private partners to promote policies that strengthen trade relations between the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and the United States, fostering competitiveness, regional integration, and sustainable economic growth.