Authorities report success of Preventive Cell Phone Verification program

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of the Interior and Police (MIP) reported that the Preventive Cell Phone Inspection Center, operating since mid-December 2025 on the second level of Plaza Central, is producing positive results in reducing mobile phone theft. The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to enhance public safety and prevent technology-related crimes.

The project is being implemented in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office, the Dominican Institute of Telecommunications (Indotel), and the National Police. Interior and Police Minister Faride Raful announced that the program will be gradually expanded nationwide to improve public access to device verification services.

Raful also reminded citizens that they can verify and certify their devices free of charge by sending their phone’s IMEI number to 809-251-3521. Through this process, users can check a device’s history against national and international databases, including those of the National Police, Indotel, and the GSMA Device Check system, helping prevent financial losses and discourage the circulation of stolen devices.