COE to eeploy over 9,000 personnel for Our Lady of Altagracia celebrations in Higüey

La Altagracia.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE), in coordination with its member institutions and the provincial government of La Altagracia, will deploy 9,121 personnel and volunteers to assist thousands of pilgrims traveling to the Basilica of Our Lady of Altagracia in Higüey to mark the patron saint’s anniversary. The preventive operation will focus on ensuring safety, traffic control, and rapid emergency response during the religious celebrations.

COE director Juan Manuel Méndez García announced that a traffic prevention and assistance operation will be in effect from 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 20, until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 21, covering the route from the Juan Carlos Bridge on Las Américas Avenue to Higüey, including key roadways connecting the eastern provinces. Authorities identified traffic accidents as the main risk factor and urged drivers to act responsibly.

The operation includes the deployment of 113 ambulances, 153 first aid posts, and two field hospitals in the basilica area, along with a Mobile Command Center and logistical support from the Directorate of Extrahospital Emergency Services (DAEH). Additional support will include aerial surveillance via a Defense Ministry helicopter, traffic control by Digesett, and roadside assistance units along major highways. COE authorities called on citizens to avoid alcohol consumption while driving and to follow official guidance to ensure a safe and orderly commemoration.