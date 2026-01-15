Dominican Republic presents First Biennial Climate Transparency Report to the UN

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has officially submitted its First Biennial Transparency Report (BTR1), together with its Fourth National Communication (CN4), to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources announced. Submitted in December 2025, the report represents a major milestone in meeting the country’s commitments under the Paris Agreement, particularly the enhanced transparency framework established in Article 13.

The BTR1/CN4 compiles updated data on greenhouse gas emissions and removals through the National Greenhouse Gas Inventory, covering the period from 1998 to 2022, and details progress in climate policies, measures, and actions aligned with international commitments. It also includes assessments of climate risks, vulnerabilities, and adaptive capacities, identifying priority sectors and territories and outlining measures to reduce exposure and vulnerability in communities, ecosystems, and key productive sectors.

Prepared by the Ministry of Environment through the Vice Ministry of Climate Change and Sustainability, the report was developed through a participatory, inter-institutional process with support from national and international experts. Backed by technical assistance from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and financing from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the document reinforces the country’s commitment to transparency, evidence-based climate action, and international cooperation, while serving as a key tool for climate planning and access to climate finance.