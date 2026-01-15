Dominican Republic unveils first armored military vehicle assembled locally

San Cristóbal.- The Dominican Republic has taken a major step in strengthening its national defense and military manufacturing capabilities with the presentation of the first armored military vehicle assembled by the Dominican Military Industry. The unveiling was led by President Luis Abinader and Defense Minister Lieutenant General Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, highlighting progress in defense autonomy and industrial development.

Authorities emphasized that local assembly of the armored vehicle significantly enhances the operational capacity of the Armed Forces while reducing reliance on foreign suppliers. The initiative also contributes to cost efficiency, workforce development, and technological transfer within the country.

FURIA: Dominican-made armored vehicle

The vehicle, named FURIA (Unified Armed Immediate Response Force), is the VBD-1 Dominican Armored Vehicle, designed for operations by the Armed Forces, the National Police, and other state security agencies. Officials reported that similar vehicles cost approximately US$400,000 on the international market, while domestic assembly reduces the cost by nearly 50%.

Built on a Ford Super Duty F-250 chassis, the VBD-1 is an all-terrain armored vehicle with capacity for 11 soldiers. It features Level 3 ballistic armor, high-resistance steel, and multilayer ballistic glass capable of withstanding 7.62 mm ammunition. Additional equipment includes run-flat tires, reinforced suspension, a 360-degree rotating turret, perimeter surveillance cameras, GPS, advanced lighting systems, and air conditioning.

Expansion of Dominican military industry

During the presentation, authorities announced plans to expand the production line with new models, including the VBD-2, designed to transport nine personnel, and the VBD-3, with capacity for 22 troops. These developments are part of a broader strategy to consolidate the Dominican Military Industry as a key pillar of national security and industrial growth.

The event was held within the framework of the institutional strengthening of the Dominican Military Industry, which was officially converted into a state-owned public company through Presidential Decree No. 221-25, reinforcing the government’s commitment to modernizing defense capabilities and promoting domestic manufacturing.