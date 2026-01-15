Government inspects progress of Las Américas Airport Terminal 2 project

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, conducted a supervisory visit to review progress on the construction of the new Passenger Terminal 2 at Las Américas International Airport José Francisco Peña Gómez (AILA), as well as the modernization of the airport’s Baggage Handling System. The tour was carried out alongside Airport Department director Víctor Pichardo and executives from AERODOM, the airport’s concessionaire.

Authorities reported that Terminal 2 is expected to become operational in 2028 and will function independently while complementing the existing terminal, with a capacity to serve up to four million passengers annually. The project represents an investment of more than US$350 million and features a modern architectural design focused on efficiency, flexibility, and an improved passenger experience. The new terminal will also include an energy center powered by a solar power plant.

In parallel, officials reviewed progress on the Baggage Handling System modernization, scheduled for completion by the end of this year. The upgrade includes expanded capacity, advanced EDS Standard 3 scanning technology, and BAGWARE software, aimed at strengthening security, improving inspection processes, and increasing operational efficiency while ensuring uninterrupted airport operations.