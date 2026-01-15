Officials assure public of safety on Juan Pablo Duarte Bridge

Santo Domingo.- The Public Infrastructure Oversight Commission for Climate Change confirmed that the Juan Pablo Duarte Bridge over the Ozama River remains stable and safe for public use, dismissing concerns sparked by images recently shared on social media. Authorities clarified that the visible damage shown in the images affects only secondary masonry walls, which are not part of the bridge’s primary structural system and do not compromise its integrity.

The assessment was conducted jointly with the National Office for Seismic Evaluation and Vulnerability of Infrastructure and Buildings (ONESVIE), which reported that preliminary technical analyses verify the bridge meets all required safety and stability standards for normal operation. As executive director of the commission, ONESVIE emphasized that there is no risk to users.

Additionally, officials announced that a public bidding process is underway to hire specialized diagnostic services for several strategic bridges nationwide, including the Juan Pablo Duarte and Juan Bosch bridges in Santo Domingo, the Hermanos Patiño bridge in Santiago, and the Mauricio Báez bridge in San Pedro de Macorís. Funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the initiative will use advanced testing technology to support preventive maintenance, ensuring the long-term safety, durability, and reliability of these key transport links.