Pro Consumidor bans sale of hydrogel pellet toy guns nationwide

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (Pro Consumidor) announced the immediate nationwide ban on the sale of toy pistols and shotguns that use hydrogel pellets, citing serious risks to public safety and health, particularly for children and adolescents. The measure follows warnings from health specialists about the potential for severe eye injuries, including retinal detachment, inflammation, and partial or total loss of vision.

As part of the ban, Pro Consumidor launched a national inspection and surveillance operation, removing the products from toy stores and other commercial outlets. Executive Director Eddy Alcántara explained that hydrogel pellet guns can cause blunt trauma and irreversible injuries, including eyeball rupture, even at close range, despite being marketed as recreational toys. He noted that similar products have already been prohibited in countries such as the United States, Argentina, and Brazil.

Authorities also highlighted recent police interventions during the Three Kings Day holiday, when reports emerged of groups of youths using hydrogel guns in public spaces, prompting seizures and arrests to restore public order. Pro Consumidor urged parents and guardians to stay informed when purchasing toys and called for stronger prevention, education, and responsible consumption to protect minors.