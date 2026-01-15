U.S. and Dominican Republic strengthen cooperation against drug trafficking

Santo Domingo.- U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Leah F. Campos met with Vice Admiral José Manuel Cabrera Ulloa, president of the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD), to reinforce bilateral cooperation in combating drug trafficking, money laundering, and transnational organized crime. The meeting marked the first official encounter between Ambassador Campos and the head of the Dominican anti-drug agency.

Both sides emphasized the need to strengthen joint actions and existing cooperation mechanisms to counter criminal networks operating at regional and international levels. They highlighted the key role played by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) in supporting joint operations, specialized training, and the development of DNCD units.

Accompanied by INL country director Rebecca Márquez, Ambassador Campos reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to continue supporting Dominican efforts to enhance security, improve intelligence sharing, and strengthen institutional capacity, contributing to effective interdiction and successful prosecutions against drug trafficking.