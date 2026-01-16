Dominican Embassy to the Holy See showcases culture, art, and faith in Rome

Rome.- The Embassy of the Dominican Republic to the Holy See hosted a multicultural gathering at the historic San Marcello al Corso Church in Rome, showcasing the country’s cultural, artistic, and spiritual heritage. The event opened with a special Mass led by Dominican Ambassador Víctor Suárez Díaz, who highlighted the significance of celebrating faith as a prelude to an evening of artistic expression.

The Eucharistic celebration brought together members of the Dominican community living in Italy, along with ambassadors and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See, creating a moment of prayer and gratitude that reflected the spiritual values of the Dominican people. The ceremony set a reflective tone for the cultural program that followed.

The evening continued with a concert featuring blind Dominican opera singer Janette Márquez, whose moving performance deeply impressed attendees, accompanied by young pianist Samuel García, recognized as a piano prodigy. A highlight of the event was a live painting by Dominican artist Melanio Guzmán, symbolizing unity and solidarity among Dominican embassies. The gathering concluded with the farewell of the pilgrim Virgin of Altagracia, who will return to the Dominican Republic to take part in the traditional Mass at the Basilica of Higüey on January 21, reaffirming the nation’s devotion to its patron saint.