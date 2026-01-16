Government successfully tests floodgates at Monte Grande Dam

Barahona.- The Dominican government conducted operational tests on four floodgates at the Monte Grande Dam to ensure the system’s functionality and water discharge capacity in the event of emergencies caused by severe weather. The tests were led by Olmedo Caba Romano, executive director of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INDRHI), who confirmed that the service spillway gates operated successfully.

Caba Romano explained that, together with INDRHI technicians and the hydroelectric plant’s construction consortium, an electrical blackout was simulated to evaluate the automated gates’ emergency response. The exercise was completed without incident, confirming the dam’s readiness. He also highlighted President Luis Abinader’s commitment to the operation of the Monte Grande Dam, which benefits the provinces of Barahona, Bahoruco, and Independencia in the Enriquillo region.

Barahona’s civil and provincial governor, Oneida Féliz Medina, emphasized the dam’s positive social and economic impact, noting that it not only supports agriculture but also helps control flooding, citing its effectiveness during the recent passage of Tropical Storm Melissa. Engineer and geologist Osiris De León underscored the efficiency of the gate system, stating that the four floodgates can release up to 8,800 cubic meters of water per second, ensuring protection for communities such as Tamayo, Vicente Noble, Jaquimeyes, Palo Alto, El Peñón, and others, which were previously vulnerable to flooding from the Yaque del Sur River.