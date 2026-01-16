Ministry of Labor confirms January 21 as non-working holiday in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Labor reminded employers and workers across the Dominican Republic that Wednesday, January 21, in observance of Our Lady of Altagracia Day, is a non-working day nationwide.

In a press release, the institution clarified that both public and private sector employees must resume their regular work activities on Thursday, January 22, in accordance with the provisions of Law 139-97, which regulates the observance of official holidays in the country.

The Ministry emphasized that the mandatory observance of this holiday applies to all establishments throughout the national territory, and urged employers to comply with current labor regulations regarding non-working days.