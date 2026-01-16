Safety concerns raised after migrants jump from moving DGM truck

Santo Domingo.- Two Haitian nationals were captured on video jumping from a moving truck operated by the General Directorate of Migration (DGM) in an incident reportedly occurring on Jacobo Majluta Avenue. The footage, which circulated widely on social media, shows both men hitting the pavement violently, sparking public concern over road safety and the physical risk to those involved as well as other motorists.

The condition of the individuals remains unknown, and the DGM has not yet released an official statement explaining the circumstances surrounding the incident or the steps taken afterward. Authorities have also not confirmed whether an investigation will be opened or if preventive measures will be introduced to avoid similar situations in the future.