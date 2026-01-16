Trough associated with frontal system to affect weather across the country

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (INDOMET) reported that weather conditions across the Dominican Republic will be dominated this Friday by the effects of a trough associated with a frontal system located over Cuba. As the system shifts, it will extend toward the northwest of the country and, combined with moisture from the Caribbean Sea, will generate widespread cloudiness and periods of rainfall over much of the national territory.

During the early morning hours, INDOMET forecasts occasional cloud cover with scattered showers in La Altagracia, La Romana, and Barahona. As the day progresses, weather conditions will intensify, with moderate to locally heavy rains, gusty winds, and isolated thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and evening. Provinces likely to be affected include San Pedro de Macorís, Monte Plata, Hato Mayor, Sánchez Ramírez, Duarte, Espaillat, Monseñor Nouel, La Vega, Santiago, Santiago Rodríguez, Valverde, Dajabón, San Juan, Puerto Plata, Greater Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal, and surrounding areas, with rainfall potentially continuing into the night.

INDOMET also noted that temperatures will remain pleasant, consistent with the season, particularly in mountainous regions and inland valleys. In addition, fog or mist is expected during the early morning hours, especially in the Cibao Valley, San Juan, and parts of Monte Plata, prompting authorities to advise caution for drivers and residents in affected areas.