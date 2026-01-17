A deadly toy Hydrogel guns: dangerous fun that threatens the safety of minors

Although marketed as harmless toys, hydrogel guns have raised concerns among authorities and specialists due to the risks they pose to the health of children and adolescents.

These devices fire small spheres called gellets, composed of 98% water and 2% plastic polymer.

When they absorb water, the pellets expand and become firm enough to impact the skin, and especially the eyes, with force. Their popularity has grown in Latin America and Europe, where they are sold as an affordable alternative to paintball or airsoft games.

pistols_shotguns_hydrogel

Health risks

Experts warn that, despite their innocent appearance, these toy weapons can cause serious eye injuries, such as inflammation, retinal detachment, and even partial or total loss of vision.

pistols_shotguns_hydrogel

Furthermore, their design, similar to that of real weapons, raises concerns in public spaces, as they can be mistaken for real guns and create risky situations.

In Argentina, Panama, and Costa Rica, for example, authorities have warned that their sale is not authorized and that they are entering irregularly from neighboring countries, further exacerbating the lack of control over their use.

Measures in the Dominican Republic

The National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (Pro Consumidor) banned the sale of hydrogel pistols and shotguns nationwide in January 2026.

The entity’s executive director, Eddy Alcántara, explained that a national operation was activated to remove these items from toy stores and businesses, emphasizing that the measure seeks to protect Dominican children from unnecessary risks.