Accident prevention The sale of hydrogel toy pistols and shotguns is prohibited.

The National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (Pro Consumidor) announced the immediate prohibition on the sale of toy pistols and shotguns that use hydrogel pellets, as they pose a high risk to the safety and health of the population, especially children and adolescents.

The measure was announced by the entity’s executive director, Eddy Alcántara, who explained that, as part of the provision, a national operation was activated to inspect, monitor, and remove these items from toy stores and other commercial establishments nationwide.

“The sale of these toy weapons is immediately and strictly prohibited throughout the national territory, due to the risk of causing serious eye injuries, such as retinal detachment, inflammation, and total or partial loss of vision,” the official warned.

Eddy Alcántara

Alcántara explained that this decision responds to multiple alerts issued by health specialists, who have warned that hydrogel pellets can cause anything from blunt trauma to irreversible injuries, including rupture of the eyeball, even when used at close range.

The head of Pro Consumidor recalled that these devices have already been banned in countries such as the United States, Argentina, and Brazil, among others, due to the dangers they represent to physical integrity and citizen security.

He also indicated that in recent days, various media outlets have reflected the growing concern of citizens about the indiscriminate use of these types of toys, which have become popular among children and young people, but have led to situations of risk, simulated violence, and disturbance of public order, mainly when used irresponsibly in open spaces.

“Although they are marketed as recreational items, these devices can cause severe injuries, especially in highly sensitive areas such as the face and eyes,” Alcántara reiterated.

The official made a special appeal to parents and guardians to become adequately informed before purchasing toys for children, and urged strengthening prevention, education, and responsible consumption in accordance with the provisions of Law 358-05, which governs consumer rights protection in the Dominican Republic.

As background, he recalled that, during the recent Three Kings Day holiday, police authorities carried out preventive operations in the province of La Vega, after reports of clashes between groups of young people who simulated”guerrilla” actions in public spaces using hydrogel guns, which resulted in seizures and arrests to restore order and citizen tranquility.

Likewise, residents of sectors such as Cancino Adentro, in the province of Santo Domingo, have expressed their fear and concern about the repeated practice of these games in public, where hooded participants traveling on motorcycles or vehicles simulate chases and confrontations, generating anxiety in families and a high risk for passersby and residents, due to possible accidental impacts of the projectiles.