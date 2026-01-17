Marine ecosystems Environment Ministry opens 2026 humpback whale watching season

With the signing of an inter-institutional management agreement, the 2026 humpback whale-watching season was officially opened in Samaná Bay and the Silver and Navidad Banks Marine Mammal Sanctuary, marking the beginning of a key period for the conservation of this species and for the regulation of one of the most essential ecotourism activities in the country.

The initiative, promoted by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, coordinates the participation of public institutions, local authorities, environmental organizations, and authorized operators to ensure orderly observation compatible with the protection of the sanctuary and the safety of people.

In that context, the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Paíno Henríquez, pointed out that the signing of this agreement strengthens the State’s capacity to regulate whale-watching activity in accordance with conservation, sustainability, and compliance with environmental regulations.

“Responsible whale watching is not only a conservation activity, but also a powerful environmental education tool. When people experience these activities firsthand, it strengthens awareness of the importance of protecting our protected areas and promotes a sustainable development model that benefits both biodiversity and local communities,” said Paíno Henríquez.

During the season, specific control, follow-up, and monitoring actions are implemented, including monitoring compliance with the regulations established in the Sanctuary Management Plan and strengthening the system for collecting scientific information on humpback whales and their behavior.

Regarding the impact of conservation actions in the sanctuary, the Vice Minister of Protected Areas and Biodiversity, Carlos Augusto Batista, highlighted results demonstrating the effective management of the marine protected area.

“As we formally begin the humpback whale watching season, we do so with hearts full of optimism and our eyes on a horizon where the conservation of the largest protected area in the Caribbean goes hand in hand with the sustainable development of the communities. Every year, the return of these majestic giants to our waters delivers a powerful message: life always responds when it is cared for with love,” the deputy minister noted.

During the event, a posthumous tribute was paid to Kim Beddall, a pioneer of responsible whale watching in Samaná Bay, highlighting her contributions to the conservation of marine ecosystems and her legacy in protecting the species.

Authorization process

The Ministry of Environment reported that for the 2026 season, 46 environmental authorizations will be issued for humpback whale watching, of which 43 correspond to thematic authorizations, distributed between regular and rotating shifts, and 3 will be issued from Puerto Plata.

He also indicated that, as part of progress in managing the season, these authorizations are now being processed digitally through an automated system, with the aim of optimizing processes, reducing response times, and strengthening transparency in permit issuance.

Regato optimizement

The inter-institutional management agreement establishes the Marine Mammal Sanctuary Management Committee, an entity responsible for supporting the Ministry of the Environment in the planning, supervision, and evaluation of the observation season. It also defines specific responsibilities for granting environmental permits, conducting vessel inspections, providing captain training, monitoring the species scientifically, and submitting technical reports at the end of the season.

With this agreement, the Ministry of Environment consolidates its commitment to strengthening the environmental governance of the sanctuary and to promoting a humpback whale watching season based on respect for regulations and the conservation of marine natural heritage.