The search for Brianna Genao continues, 15 days after her disappearance.

Fifteen days after the disappearance of the 3-year-old girl, Brianna Genao, in the Barrero community, Imbert municipality, in Puerto Plata, the authorities assured yesterday that the search for the minor will continue with more reinforcements and more strength.

The spokesman of the National Police, Colonel Diego Pesqueira, said that “in the face of an event of this nature, the priority of all the authorities, today with more strength than ever, is to continue the search and investigations until this girl Briannais is found.”

He also stated that they will continue to expand the search perimeter, from the house of the child’s great-grandmother, where she was last seen.

Pesqueira assured that the search for the child Brianna continues with the same determination as from the first day and that, in addition, the efforts have been redoubled in the last few days.

FBI agents and Assistant Attorney General Wilson Camacho during the search for Brianna Genao.

“We can say that efforts have been redoubled with the integration of the FBI corps,” he said, also highlighting the joint work led by the Attorney General of the Republic, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, along with the various authorities involved in the operation.

He informed that the work continues to progress normally, even though this Wednesday, one member of the search corps experienced a health issue.

“We are aware that a member of the personnel involved in the search had a health problem, was treated on site, and later transferred to a health center for follow-up,” explained the spokesman, clarifying that at no time was it stated that it was a member of the FBI.

the disappearance

Last December 31, 2025, around 5:00 in the afternoon, three-year-old Brianna Genao was last seen playing with other children in a two-story green house in the community of Barrero. That same day, she was officially reported missing.

The following day, January 1, 2026, in the afternoon, search teams located a pink slipper belonging to the girl in the ruins of a house, a little more than 100 meters from where she was last seen, which was incorporated into the investigation.

Five days after the disappearance, the brigades searched with the support of four canine units (trained dogs).

On January 7, the National Police said they had increased the number of personnel in the brigades and that at least five people were detained for investigation, including two men identified as Reyes Rosario and Rafael Reyes Rosario (Papito), who were taken in for questioning.

By January 8, a Listin Diario source indicated that two uncles of the girl, Reyes and Rafael (Papito) Rosario, had confessed to the authorities to having murdered her, and that they had buried the body, although they did not remember where.