Alert for tourists and fishermen COE issues maritime restriction in the Dominican Republic due to dangerous swells on the Caribbean and Atlantic coasts

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported this Saturday that, according to the meteorological bulletin issued by the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (INDOMET), maritime conditions in the Caribbean Sea and on the northern coast of the country have deteriorated and will remain so for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Restrictions on the Caribbean coast

INDOMET recommended that, in the section between Punta Águilas and Cayo Pisaje, in Pedernales, operators of fragile, small, and medium-sized vessels remain in port due to gusty winds and dangerous waves that pose a navigation risk.

Along the rest of the Caribbean and Atlantic coasts, authorities advise sailing with extreme caution and staying close to the coast, as moderate to strong winds and abnormal waves are expected at times.

The COE reiterated its call to fishermen, sailors, and coastal communities to remain vigilant and avoid exposing themselves to risky situations during this period of maritime instability.