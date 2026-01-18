Cab driver finds 6-year-old girl and her 53-year-old grandmother, reported missing

After the disappearance of Dianibel Ozuna, who turned 6 this Thursday, and her grandmother Marilyn Adon de Jesús, 53, was reported in different media outlets since Tuesday, January 13, relatives reported that they were found by a taxi driver who recognized them through the news and took them to his home in the Las 50 Casitas project in Los Prados Orientales, Santo Domingo East.

According to Danyela Peña, a relative of the previously missing woman, the woman was with the girl in a park in Los Mina, and thanks to the dissemination of information and the quick cooperation of citizens, they were able to find her.

“Thank God the news recognized them and brought them here,” the young woman exclaimed.

She explained in a phone call that, upon arrival, her grandmother Marilyn Adon told her she was “sorting something out” and that she would even be staying longer.

Before this, in the midst of their search, the family and neighbors of the lady had mentioned that she had a mental illness due to personal problems that had been affecting her in recent months.

“She has nervous breakdowns, she starts pacing back and forth, but then she comes to her senses, goes back home, and is back to normal,” Keyla, the woman’s daughter and the girl’s mother, had commented.

“They want to get her out of that house, it seems that’s what has led her to be like this… Lately she’s been crazy,” added Juan Hernández, the woman’s neighbor.

Both the girl and the woman were found in perfect physical condition.