Director of Intrant claims motorcyclists are the main violators of the Traffic Law

Santo Domingo — The director of the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (Intrant), Milton Morrison, considered yesterday that a large part of the chaos in transit is due to the non-observance of the law, being the motorists, motoconchistas and delivery drivers the first not to comply with it, because they go around like lawless goats.

“To say that all the drivers in the Dominican Republic comply with the traffic laws is totally false, if it were so it would be a marvel the traffic issue, because a great part in the traffic chaos has to do with the non-observance of the law”, expressed Morrison while giving answer to an information published yesterday by Listín Diario.

He maintained that he has been advocating for the fulfillment of the law, and that all the institutions articulated in what has to do with the subject of transport and transit can enforce the law.

“Last year in the National Congress I bared the reality about transit, road accidents, road accidents and all that,” he said,

Increase of fines

The official expressed that in this matter he goes further, because in the country it is necessary to increase the fines, and that he had already expressed it in that pilgrimage, so that the different institutions that have to do with that, including the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic, are linked.

He also considered that when a person is caught with a breathalyzer, he should be put in jail and not given a chance.

“When he is in jail, then he will learn that it is not possible to drive under the influence of alcohol,” added the official.

He said that he was making the clarification to show that he is a proponent of law enforcement, but that Intrant cannot do everything, that it is a superpowerful institution as people sometimes believe, but that there are many transversal institutions such as the Attorney General’s Office, the General Directorate of Transit and Land Transportation (Digesett) and other actors.