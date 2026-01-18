Today is the deadline to renew your vehicle registration sticker digitally.

The vehicle registration tax must be renewed annually. (External source)

Santo Domingo – The deadline for renewing the Vehicle Circulation Tax (license plate sticker) online is this Sunday, January 18; however, the deadline for restoring it in person remains open until the 31st of this month, the General Directorate of Internal Taxes reported.

The agency indicated that, through its DGII 360 program, the permit to circulate can be obtained via the institution’s app or by visiting www.dgii.gov.do. To complete the process, only the national identity card number (RNC, National Taxpayer Registry) and the vehicle’s license plate information are required.

Those who choose online renewal can expect to receive their vehicle registration sticker in approximately 4 business days in Santo Domingo and 8 days in the rest of the country. In-person renewals are delivered immediately.

As of last Friday, around 800,000 motor vehicle owners had not renewed their circulation tax, and those who had renewed already had collections exceeding 2 billion pesos.

Data from the tax collection agency indicates that online sales exceeded 150,000 vehicles.

For the fiscal period 2025-2026, a total of 2,086,756 vehicles are eligible for sticker renewal, an increase of 193,732 units from the previous cycle, when the figure was 1,893,024.

The DGII estimates that total collections during this process will reach RD$3,433,806,000 , a figure that mobilizes thousands of property owners throughout the country each year.

Label Cost

The sticker values ​​remain unchanged from the previous period: RD$1,500 for vehicles manufactured up to 2020 and RD$3,000 for those manufactured from 2021 onwards.

The renewal process is available at 47 financial institutions, with 856 branches nationwide, as well as at the DGII collection offices in Montecristi and Samaná, until Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Penalties for non-renewal