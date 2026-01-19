CAASD says water tariff adjustment will not affect residential users

Santo Domingo.- The Santo Domingo Water and Sewerage Corporation (CAASD) clarified that the recent adjustment to drinking water tariffs will not affect low-income households or the residential sector. The measure applies exclusively to commercial, industrial, and government users in the province of Santo Domingo, ensuring that household water rates remain unchanged.

CAASD explained that the tariff update was approved by its Board of Directors after a technical and financial assessment, noting that rates for these sectors had not been revised since 2003. The new pricing structure was established through Resolution No. 001-2025, issued in December 2025, and began to be reflected in bills for that same month.

The institution reiterated that water consumption is calculated in cubic meters, with one cubic meter equivalent to 264 gallons, and confirmed that the residential rate remains at RD$6 per cubic meter. For commercial users, the new rate was set at RD$0.079 per gallon. CAASD also advised users who notice higher bills to inspect their internal plumbing systems, as leaks could lead to increased consumption.