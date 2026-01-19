Dominican engineer develops autonomous sargassum-collecting machine

The Dominican Republic has introduced SargaZoom, an autonomous machine designed to collect sargassum at sea and reduce its environmental and economic impact on tourism. The invention was developed by Dominican mechatronics engineer Rómulo Pérez, a graduate of the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (INTEC), with the aim of offering a sustainable, locally developed solution to a growing coastal challenge.

SargaZoom operates without an onboard operator, using cameras, sensors, and GPS to detect and collect sargassum autonomously. With a catamaran-style design, the vessel provides greater stability and cargo capacity while preserving the seaweed in optimal condition, preventing decomposition and enabling its later industrial use. According to Pérez, the system can be activated with a single command and is designed to collect the algae before it reaches the shore, where it causes odors, ecosystem damage, and losses for hotels and coastal businesses.

The inventor emphasized that sargassum, when properly collected, can be transformed into biodiesel, construction materials, leather alternatives, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, creating new economic opportunities. The project has received support from INTEC’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and is in the process of patenting through the National Office of Industrial Property (ONAPI).

SargaZoom is designed to operate across wide coastal areas and can coordinate with multiple units simultaneously, allowing fleets of smaller machines to efficiently cover long stretches of coastline during peak sargassum seasons. Pérez highlighted that the project also seeks to reduce dependence on imported technologies, demonstrating Dominican innovation and long-term commitment to protecting the country’s beaches year-round.