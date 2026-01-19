Dominican Navy graduates 272 cadets at Las Calderas Base

Las Calderas, Peravia.- The Dominican Republic Navy held the graduation ceremony on Saturday, January 17, for 272 male and female cadets who completed their training at the Naval Training Center. The event took place at the Las Calderas Naval Base, in Peravia province, considered the cradle of naval training in the country. The graduates successfully concluded an intensive academic, technical, and military program that began in July 2025, aimed at strengthening the Navy’s operational capacity.

The ceremony was led by Lieutenant General Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, ERD, Minister of Defense, who administered the oath to the new sailors as they formally joined the Navy’s active ranks. Vice Admiral Juan B. Crisóstomo Martínez, Commander General of the Navy, presented the award to the top graduate. Captain José Agustín José Vásquez, director of the Naval Training Center, highlighted the structured and progressive nature of the training and emphasized the values of discipline, honor, and loyalty that will guide the new sailors’ careers.

Cadet Brayni Rodríguez Rodríguez was recognized as the Honorary Graduate for outstanding academic performance and exemplary conduct. The new sailors will be assigned to various institutional services according to their specialties, including marine infantry, mechanics, electricity, communications, computer science, nursing, and logistics. Civil and military authorities, along with family members, attended the ceremony, which concluded with a religious blessing, reflecting families’ pride in their children’s commitment to serving the Dominican Republic and strengthening its Armed Forces.