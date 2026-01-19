Dominican youth abroad honored at National Youth Award in New York

Organizers explained that the award recognizes young Dominicans who stand out for their contributions in areas such as education, research, community service, and professional practice, benefiting both Dominican communities abroad and institutions in their countries of residence. The ceremony was attended by Dominican Consul in New York Jesús Vásquez, Youth Minister Carlos Valdéz, INDEX Vice Minister Celinés Toribio, as well as institutional representatives and members of the Dominican community.

During the event, authorities highlighted the award as a state recognition mechanism for young Dominicans abroad who maintain strong academic, social, and professional ties with their communities. Officials also reported a steady increase in nominations in recent years, rising from 57 applicants in 2023 to 272 nominations in 2026, with 68% submitted by young Dominicans residing in the United States.