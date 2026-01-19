Duartian Institute leads cavalcade in Colonial City to honor Juan Pablo Duarte

Santo Domingo.- The Duartian Institute gathered hundreds of citizens this Sunday in the Colonial City to honor national hero Juan Pablo Duarte with the “Cavalcade for the Homeland,” an equestrian parade that officially launched the commemorative program for the 213th anniversary of the Trinitarian leader’s birth. The event highlighted the historical role of horses in the struggles and mobilizations that made Dominican independence possible.

The procession departed at 4:00 p.m. from the Altar of the Fatherland and traveled through emblematic streets such as Pina, Padre Billini, Isabel la Católica, and Mercedes, drawing the attention of Dominican families and foreign tourists. One of the most solemn moments took place at Duarte Park, where the Dominican Republic Army band performed the National Anthem and the Duarte Anthem, followed by the laying of a floral tribute at the statue of the national hero.

Dr. Wilson Gómez Ramírez, president of the Duartian Institute, described the activity as a resounding success and reaffirmed that national sovereignty is eternal. Equestrian associations, military units, and horse clubs from different regions of the country participated, underscoring the event’s national scope. The cavalcade concluded at the Altar of the Fatherland, leaving a renewed sense of patriotism and pride, and reaffirming the Institute’s mission to keep Duarte’s legacy and the values of independence alive.