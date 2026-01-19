Espaillat family says 70% of Jet Set Nightclub collapse victims have been compensated

Santo Domingo.- The Espaillat family reported that, despite the absence of a final court ruling, they have already compensated 70% of the victims affected by the collapse at the Jet Set Nightclub. Through the Raíces de Esperanza Foundation, the family said it continues to implement concrete actions to support and protect children who were left orphaned as a result of the tragedy.

Antonio and Maribel Espaillat, speaking on behalf of the family, stated that from the outset they have acted with responsibility, respect, and solidarity, prioritizing the human impact on the affected families. They emphasized that while nothing can undo the loss suffered, their intention has been to provide support beyond legal obligations and procedural considerations.

The family also clarified that there is still no final ruling or court-validated technical report establishing the causes of the collapse or determining individual criminal responsibility. They noted that expert reports requested since the early stages of the case will be examined in court on January 30, in line with due process. The Espaillats reaffirmed their commitment to transparency, respect for the victims’ memory, and full cooperation with the justice system as the investigation continues.