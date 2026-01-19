INTRANT reaffirms ban on cargo trucks in restricted access zones

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (INTRANT) reiterated that cargo trucks will not be allowed to circulate through Restricted Access Zones (ZAR), as part of ongoing efforts to regulate traffic, prevent accidents, and reduce risks in high-traffic urban areas. The measure is aimed at protecting drivers, pedestrians, and other road users, while promoting safer and more orderly mobility.

INTRANT explained that the restriction is being enforced in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transport (DIGESETT), focusing on controlling the movement of heavy vehicles and preventing their passage through unauthorized routes. In this context, an institutional commission met with representatives of truck drivers who recently protested, in order to hear their concerns and clarify the scope of the regulation.

The institution emphasized that the protesters are not affiliated with the National Federation of Dominican Transport (FENATRADO), with which it maintains ongoing dialogue on freight transport matters. INTRANT also stated that it will continue monitoring the application of the measure and strengthening controls in Restricted Access Zones, reaffirming its commitment to accident prevention, compliance with regulations, and the protection of citizens’ lives.