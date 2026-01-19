Peaceful march in Navarrete calls for answers on missing children cases

Santiago.- Residents of Navarrete, in Santiago province, marched peacefully on Sunday to demand answers about the disappearance of three-year-old Brianna Genao, as well as other minors reported missing across the country. Family members, neighbors, and supporters walked through several streets carrying banners and chanting slogans, calling for the child to be found safe and for greater transparency from authorities regarding the investigations.

During the demonstration, participants stressed that the mobilization reflects not only the pain of Brianna’s family but also the growing fear shared by the entire community. Brianna’s father publicly expressed the anguish and uncertainty the family has endured since her disappearance, stating that they have yet to receive clear or conclusive information. Relatives urged authorities to maintain constant communication and keep search efforts active until the child’s whereabouts are determined.

Protesters also highlighted other cases of missing children nationwide, framing the march as a call for stronger child protection policies and more effective preventive measures. Although search operations involving several state agencies remain underway, demonstrators expressed concern over what they perceive as reduced efforts and demanded that authorities sustain the same level of intensity until Brianna and other missing minors are found.