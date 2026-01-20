Interior Minister denies existence of organ trafficking network in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of the Interior and Police, Faride Raful, denied on Monday that an organ trafficking network is operating in the Dominican Republic and urged the public to act responsibly to avoid causing unnecessary alarm. She made the statement during the weekly meeting of the Citizen Security Plan, led by President Luis Abinader.

Raful explained that while investigations into human trafficking and violent incidents in the Cibao region are ongoing, authorities have found no evidence to support claims of an organized structure dedicated to organ trafficking. She also addressed rumors circulating on social media that link child disappearances to such networks, emphasizing that these allegations have not been confirmed.

Regarding the disappearance of three-year-old Brianna Genao in Puerto Plata on December 31, officials said the search continues in coordination with various security agencies. FBI agents who joined the efforts last week have completed their on-site work, although institutional cooperation remains in place. Meanwhile, the investigation into the disappearance of Roldani Calderón in Jarabacoa remains open and will continue indefinitely until the case is resolved.